Ram Charan Confirms His Next With Buchi Babu Sana And Wishes The Filmmaker On His Birthday

Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan is basking in the success of his last movie RRR. As the movie is still receiving many International awards, the whole team of this film are happy with the world-wide recognition. They are all awaiting eagerly for the Oscars 2023 results as the movie is nominated in the 'Original Song' category. Well, Ram Charan is now busy with Shankar's untitled movie which has Kiara Ali Advani as the lead actress. Earlier he also announced a movie with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana but there was a doubt that he would next move with Kannada filmmaker Narthan's new movie. But on the occasion of Buchi Babu's birthday today, he wished him and also confirmed that his 16th movie will be with this young filmmaker itself!

Ram Charan is seen wishing Buchi Babu on this special occasion and wrote, "Happiest birthday to one of my fondest directors @BuchiBabuSana!! Wishing an incredibly happy and healthy year ahead. See you on sets soon!"

Even the producers Mythri Movie Makers also confirmed the same and wished their director through Twitter… Take a look!

They also shared the same pic and wrote, "Wishing our director @BuchiBabuSana a very Happy Birthday. It was a wonderful beginning with #Uppena and can't wait to start our next with Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan - the explosive revolt".

Even Buchi Babu also thanked Ram Charan on this special occasion and shared a few pics with his lead actor…

Along with sharing a few pics with Charan, he also thanked him by jotting down, "Thank you very much @AlwaysRamCharan Sir for making this birthday more special n memorable..I am also eagerly waiting to get on to the sets soon sir...I will definitely live up to the trust you kept on me sir...God Bless. Thank you one and all for ur warm wishes".

The 16th movie of Charan will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana and it will be produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Sukumar in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers under the Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings banner. Other details of this project will be announced soon.

Speaking about RC 15, along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format. RC 15 will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.