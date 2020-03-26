Ram Charan debuts on Twitter

After Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan made his debut on Twitter now. Ram Charan earlier planned to come to Twitter but due to several reasons, he could not do so. Now, Ram Charan is finally active on Twitter and posted his first tweet.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Ram Charan posted, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS" and shared a personal note where he informed about donating 70 lakh rupees.

"Inspired by Pawan Kalyan Garu's tweet, I would like to contribute 70 lakhs towards the Centre and States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Relief Fund in this moment of crisis. I would like to applaud the commendable efforts of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji & Honourable Chief Ministers of our respective states, KCR Garu and Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu in curtailing the vast effects of the pandemic COVID 19. As a responsible citizen, I encourage all to strictly abide by their rules & recommendations. Jai Hind." posted Ram Charan.