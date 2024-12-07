Ram Charangears up for ‘RC16’shoot resumption after a small break

Megapower Star Ram Charan is fully immersed in his upcoming project, tentatively titled RC16, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. The film, a rustic action drama set against the picturesque backdrop of Uttarandhra, has been generating considerable excitement. After wrapping up a short but intense shooting schedule in Karnataka, the team is now preparing to resume filming in Hyderabad.

Ram Charan, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, and Satya, participated in the recent schedule, which was essential for setting the tone of the film’s rugged and intense narrative. Following a brief break, the actor will return to the set on December 10, where the team is ready to shoot at the iconic Bhoot Bungalow in Jubilee Hills. Preparations are already underway to ensure the set is ready for this upcoming schedule, which is expected to last about 10 days.

After completing this schedule, Charan will shift his focus to promoting his highly anticipated film Game Changer.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting the film, RC16 promises to be an action-packed venture. Renowned music composer AR Rahman is lending his expertise to the project, ensuring the film’s soundtrack will match its powerful visuals and storyline.







