Ram Charan's heroine to romance NTR

Young Tiger NTR who is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'RRR' under the direction of Rajamouli is all set to join hands with director Koratala Siva for his next.

Tentatively Titled as #NTR30, the makers initially wanted to rope in Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani to play the female lead in the film but the 'Bharath Ane Nenu' actress has signed #RC15.

So, the makers have decided to look out for other options and according to the latest buzz, Koratala is keen on roping in Alia Bhatt to romance NTR in the film. Bollywood star beauty Aliya Bhatt is marking her Tollywood debut by pairing up with Ram Charan in 'RRR'.

NTR is happy with his career progress now and with a TV show to his kitty, he is set to impress everyone big time.