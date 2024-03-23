Rao Ramesh’s ‘Maruthinagar Subramanyam’ 1st song is an instant chartbuster

Renowned actor Rao Ramesh is set to charm audiences once again with his upcoming film "Maruthinagar Subramanyam," promising a delightful family entertainer. Directed by Lakshman Karya and produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Creations, the film's musical journey has commenced with the release of its first song, "Nenu Subramanyam," which has received a stellar reception.



"Nenu Subramanyam" is a lively dance track composed by Kalyan Nayak, featuring the energetic vocals of Ram Miryala. The witty lyrics penned by Bhaskarabatla offer a glimpse into the character of Subramanyam, portrayed by Rao Ramesh. Notably, the song's launch was uniquely innovative, with the public unveiling the first look through a QR code, a first in Tollywood.

The catchy beats of "Nenu Subramanyam" have quickly propelled it to chartbuster status, igniting a social media frenzy. Influencers like Anjali Arora, popularly known as the Kacha Badam girl on Instagram, along with numerous other social media personalities, have shared their dance reels, amplifying the song's popularity.

Expressing their excitement, the producers addressed the media, acknowledging the overwhelming positive response to Rao Ramesh's lungi-clad look, which has struck a chord with audiences. They expressed their joy at the film's reception, highlighting its promise as a grounded and humorous comedy featuring Rao Ramesh in a captivating role. The team is gearing up to announce the theatrical release date shortly, building anticipation among eager fans.