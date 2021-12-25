Rashi Khanna turns busy with half a dozen movies

Rashi Khanna is one of the popular heroines in Tollywood who stays active on social media platforms. The actress never fails to grab the attention of her fans with her regular updates on social media platforms.

Rashi Khanna who also shares some uber hot pictures of her has posted some super hot pictures of her from her latest photoshoot. The pictures featured Rashi Khanna looking drop-dead gorgeous in her black thigh-high slit dress. Needless to mention that the pictures have set the internet on fire and have been grabbing the attention of the audience. Rashi has been extremely busy in her professional life as well. On the film front, the actress has half a dozen movies at various stages of production.

Rashi Khanna is playing the female lead in Gopichand starrer, 'Pakka Commercial' and Naga Chaitanya's 'Thank You'. The actress is also busy with a Tamil film, 'Sardar' starring Karthi and also has a couple of Hindi projects and a couple of web dramas in her pipeline.