Rashmika has a request for her fans!

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the happening heroines in the film industry. Recently, one of her fans tried to meet her by reaching Mumbai's home. However, the police officials did not let him meet Rashmika. Interestingly, Rashmika has come across the news and has posted a request to her fans.



Rashmika pleaded with everyone not to do such things for her and hoped to meet the fans sometime soon.

"Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don't do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn't get to meet you I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I'll be happy!," tweeted Rashmika.

— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2021

Rashmika is expected to return to Hyderabad next month, to resume the shoot of Pushpa. The complete details of the project will come out soon.

