Rashmika Mandanna attending acting workshops

Rashmika Mandanna who is one of the happening heroines in Tollywood is currently busy prepping for her Bollywood debut movie in Mission Manju.



For the past few months, the actress has been making quick tours to Mumbai to attend various workshops regarding the movie. It seems like the actress is working hard for her role in the movie.

Sources are claiming that Rashmika Mandanna has been attending a lot of online narrations as well and some other acting workshops before starting the shoot of Mission Manju in Lucknow.



As of now, Rashmika Mandanna is busy working on her upcoming pan India movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun under the direction of Sukumar.



As soon as the actress gets some free time, she is studying about her character in the movie and is also trying to improvise it. It seems like the actress is super excited about this project.

