RC15: Costly Train Set for Heavy Action Sequence!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently waiting to start working with director Shankar. The duo is currently happy with the way things are progressing. The pre-production works are going on at a rapid pace. Ram Charan will be seen in an interesting role.

The latest reports in the film nagar reveal to us that the film unit is busy erecting a costly train set. Director Shankar designed a high-octane action sequence in a train with hundreds of fighters. The buzz is that the particular fight sequence will remain a major highlight in the movie. The makers are spending almost 8 Cr rupees for erecting the set.

Kiara Advani is the female lead of the movie. The film also features Anjali, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth, Jayaram, and others. Thaman S is the music director. Dil Raju is bankrolling the film.