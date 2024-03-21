‘RRR’ team escapes earthquake scare during Japan visit

Maverick director Rajamouli, accompanied by his son Karthikeya and other family members and team members, recently embarked on a special trip to Japan for screenings of their blockbuster film "RRR." Celebrating nearly two years since its theatrical release, "RRR" continues to garner immense love from audiences across Japan.



However, the team's visit took an unexpected turn this morning when they experienced an earthquake. Karthikeya, taking to social media platform X, shared their harrowing experience, stating, "Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realize it was an earthquake." Despite the initial panic, Karthikeya noted that the locals remained unfazed, likening their reaction to a mere rainfall.

Ending on a lighter note, the young producer humorously remarked, "Experience an earthquake box ticked," reflecting on the unique encounter.

Upon learning of Karthikeya's tweet, fans worldwide expressed concern for the well-being of Rajamouli and his family members. However, reassurances soon followed, as it was confirmed that they were safe and unharmed.

On the professional front, Karthikeya recently announced exciting collaborations with the Baahubali makers, featuring acclaimed Malayalam star Fahadh Faazil in lead roles. The projects have sparked anticipation among audiences, eager to witness the magic that unfolds from this powerhouse collaboration.





