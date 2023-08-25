‘Saindhav’ update: High-voltage action sequence under making

Hero Venkatesh’s first-ever pan-India film, “Saindhav,” created huge buzz ever since the film was announced a few months ago. Touted as an intense thriller in the backdrop of medical mafia, the film has already wrapped up a major portion of its shoot.

As per the latest updates, Saindhav’s director Sailesh Kolanu is currently filming a high-voltage action sequence featuring the protagonist and the baddies in the historic town of Bidar on the Karnataka-Telangana border. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, popular actresses Andrea Jeremiah, Shraddha Srinath and Ruhani Sharma play lead roles in this high budget thriller.

“Saindhav” is slated for its theatrical release on December 22. The film is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli on Niharika Entertainment banner. Acclaimed Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the soundtrack.