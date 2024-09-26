Live
- BJP leaders emerge from grassroots level, says Nadda
- Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh attends Under 14-17 Koko Kabaddi Tournament
- ‘Vettaiyan’ prevue: Rajinikanth kills as encounter specialist
- Sudarshan Paruchuri’s debut ‘Mr Celebrity’ set for Oct 4th release
- Nara Lokesh Conducts Surprise Inspection of Govt. School in Srikakulam
- Haryana polls: Chautala feud sees electoral battle between uncle and nephew
- Educating students about environmental and green topics
- ‘Kali’ trailer: Intense visuals, gripping narrative
- Indonesia seizes five foreign fishing vessels for illegal activities
- Samantha kicks off ‘Citadel’ promotions in style
Just In
Samantha kicks off ‘Citadel’ promotions in style
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her international debut with the highly anticipated series Citadel
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her international debut with the highly anticipated series Citadel. As part of the promotion campaign, the star made a stylish appearance in London, leaving fans in awe of her stunning fashion sense.
For the event, Samantha donned a chic light green co-ord set that perfectly complemented her glowing complexion. She completed the look with golden bangles, matching heels, and left her hair open, exuding a mix of elegance and glamor. The actress effortlessly captivated the cameras with her radiant style and confident poise, further heightening excitement for her role in the upcoming series.
Citadel, slated for release on November 7th, is expected to be an action-packed thriller. Samantha’s role has been highly anticipated by fans, who are eager to see her in this global venture. With her charm and stellar acting skills, Samantha is poised to make a lasting impact with this international project. As the release date draws near, the buzz around Citadel continues to grow, setting the stage for a grand launch.