Samantha kicks off ‘Citadel’ promotions in style

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her international debut with the highly anticipated series Citadel. As part of the promotion campaign, the star made a stylish appearance in London, leaving fans in awe of her stunning fashion sense.

For the event, Samantha donned a chic light green co-ord set that perfectly complemented her glowing complexion. She completed the look with golden bangles, matching heels, and left her hair open, exuding a mix of elegance and glamor. The actress effortlessly captivated the cameras with her radiant style and confident poise, further heightening excitement for her role in the upcoming series.

Citadel, slated for release on November 7th, is expected to be an action-packed thriller. Samantha’s role has been highly anticipated by fans, who are eager to see her in this global venture. With her charm and stellar acting skills, Samantha is poised to make a lasting impact with this international project. As the release date draws near, the buzz around Citadel continues to grow, setting the stage for a grand launch.