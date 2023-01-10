Samantha Looks Gorgeous And Classy At Shaakuntalam Trailer Launch Event

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's Shaakuntalam trailer is launched yesterday. This pretty actress owned a classy look and made her presence wearing a simple-yet-stylish look. As she is suffering from auto-immune disorder, all her fans were happy to witness her at the event. She also turned emotional on the stage and said, "No matter what I will love cinema"…

Off late, she shared a few beautiful pics of launch event outfit and treated all the fashionistas who follow her on Instagram… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, she also wrote, "Take the first step in faith. You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step -Martin Luther King jr This is what we'll do".

Going with the pics, Sam looked classy and gorgeous. She opted to go with a simple yet captivating look by draping a hand-crafted ivory saree and teamed it with a plain sleeveless blouse and minimal accessories. Her wavy hair and simple makeup gave her a pretty appeal.

In the event she also added glasses and is seen holding japmala in her hands. Speaking on the stage, she said, "No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won't change. That's how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam."

She also heaped praises of ace director Gunasekhar and said, "In Indian literature history, the story of Shakuntala is one of the most memorable ones. I feel so lucky that Gunasekhar sir chose me for this character. It is truly my privilege."

Finally she said, "Recently, I watched the movie, and it exceeded my expectations and what Gunasekhar garu had promised. After watching the movie, I fell at Gunasekhar garu's feet. Everyone will likely experience the same emotions I did while watching the film."

The makers also shared glimpses of the trailer launch event on their Twitter page…

On the other hand, Lakshmi Prasanna also heaped praises on Samantha through her social media page…

. @Samanthaprabhu2, you nailed it with grace in #Shaakuntalam. 🙌🏻🤗 Nanna watching you as Durvasa Maharshi, has left me spellbound. 😍😍 Last and the cutest #Arha papa as #Bharathudu is a spectacle to watch out for!! ♥️https://t.co/iED4KfGNEm — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) January 9, 2023

This movie is directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will hit the big screens on 17th February, 2023…