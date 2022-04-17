Samantha Wrapped Up Her Dubbing Part Of Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all in the best phase of her career. Along with a couple of Tollywood movies, she also has a Kollywood film and a Hollywood project in her kitty along with a few Bollywood movies. Thus, she is all busy taking part in her shootings. Ace filmmaker Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam is one of the most-awaited ones as it is a periodic love story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala. Samantha is essaying the titular role in this movie and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Already the shooting of this movie is wrapped up and now, Sam also completed the dubbing part for this movie.



Samantha shared the good news with all her fans through her Instagram Stories and treated them… Take a look!

In this image, only the dubbing screen and the mike are seen that indicate that the dubbing session is wrapped up!

Speaking about the Shaakuntalam movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. Along with them even Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Duhan Singh, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala will essay the prominent roles.

This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Speaking about other movies of Samantha, she is part of Yashoda movie. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. It also has an ensemble cast of Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Going with the crew details, ace musician Mani Sharma will tune the songs while M Sukumar will handle the cinematography section and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the unwanted scenes!