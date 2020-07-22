Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next: Female centric web series?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the star directors in the movie industry. With just one movie Arjun Reddy, in Telugu and Kabir Singh, in Hindi, the director earned stardom. Now, there is uncertainty on his next. Sandeep was supposed to do films with Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor but they never saw the light. is one of the star directors in the movie industry. With just one movie Arjun Reddy, in Telugu and Kabir Singh, in Hindi, the director earned stardom. Now, there is uncertainty on his next. Sandeep was supposed to do films with Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor but they never saw the light.

Interestingly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now in talks with a star heroine for a web series. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also decided to do a web series which revolves around a female star. Sandeep Reddy wants to come up with bold content in the series and he is in talks with a leading digital platform, says the sources.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is yet to take a final call on the same and the script work is said to be in progress. An official announcement will come out soon.