‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ locks release date

Victory Venkatesh, director Anil Ravipudi, and the successful Sri Venkateswara Creations banner have come together once again for their third collaboration, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. Unlike their previous outings, this film presents a unique triangular story, laced with gripping crime elements. Produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is slated for a grand release worldwide on January 14, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.

The newly released poster features Venkatesh in a powerful mass look, dressed in a lungi and black shirt, sporting shades and a rugged beard while holding a gun. The backdrop of an under-construction building adds to the intensity of the character’s presence.

The film features Aishwarya Rajesh as Venkatesh’s wife and Meenakshi Chaudhary as his ex-wife, adding an emotional layer to the narrative. The music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with the first single, sung by Ramana Gogula, expected to release soon.

Cinematography is handled by Sameer Reddy, with AS Prakash overseeing the production design. Editing duties are by Tammiraju, and the screenplay is penned by S Krishna and G Adhinarayana. Action sequences are choreographed by V Venkat, promising an exciting cinematic experience.