Sathyaraj says "Weapon" will create a new trend in SuperHero genre

"WEAPON" Movie Trailer Launch Event Live

The upcoming action-packed movie "Weapon," directed by Guhan Senniappan and presented by MS Manjor under the banner of Million Studio, is set for release on June 7. The official trailer launch event took place recently in Hyderabad, and many of the film's stars, including Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi, Tanya Hope, and Rajeev Pillai, spoke about their experiences working on the film.



"WEAPON" Official Movie Trailer

Sathyaraj, who plays the enigmatic character described as a gangster, ghost, and superhuman, emphasized the power of the pen, microphone, media, and voting, as well as the importance of language in making movies accessible to audiences worldwide. He also praised the film's Super Human Saga concept, Guhan's captivating story, and Vasanth's impressive portrayal of Jailor.



Weapon Trailer Launch Event VIDEO Full Feed

Vasanth, who plays a member of an assassin gang tasked with taking down Sathyaraj's character, praised Guhan's comic book-inspired script, which features fantasy, action, and superhero elements, along with the film's impressive CG work. He also commended Sathyaraj's performance and expressed his enthusiasm for working with talented young actors.

Tanya Hope, who plays an emotional role in the film, praised the unique and fresh concept of "Weapon" and urged audiences to support the film's release.

Rajeev Pillai, who plays a character with superhero-like abilities, expressed his gratitude to the director and producers for giving him the chance to portray such a powerful character, along with his admiration for Sathyaraj's work.

Guhan Senniappan revealed that the film is a sci-fi, thriller, and action flick, featuring impressive performances from all of the actors, including Sathyaraj's legendary portrayal of an enigmatic character and the use of AI tools in certain scenes. He expressed his excitement for the audience to get a sneak peek into a different side of Sathyaraj's acting and to support the film's release on June 7.

The stage was set for star-studded action extravaganza as the cast and crew of "Weapon" came together to give audiences a glimpse of an epic storyline featuring an assassin’s group, a powerful character portrayed by Sathyaraj, and th holistic approach to storytelling driven by a classic sci-fi plot.