SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller

Renowned director Gopichand Malineni has officially announced his Pan-India project, featuring Bollywood megastar Sunny Deol in the lead role. This highly anticipated film, tentatively titled ‘SDGM,’ marks Malineni's ambitious foray into Bollywood, promising an unparalleled action-packed experience for fans across the country. The film is being collaboratively produced by the eminent production houses Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, both of which are known names in the Telugu film industry.

The film was officially launched in a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad with the core team and special guests. The excitement is palpable, as the makers have set June 22nd as the date to commence initial shooting. The film aims to deliver a feast of action and entertainment that will captivate audiences nationwide.

Gopichand Malineni is known for his knack for crafting hit entertainment, and ‘SDGM’ promises to be no different. The film will see Sunny Deol in a never-before-seen avatar, showcasing his versatility and action prowess. Alongside Deol, the movie features Sayami Kher and Regina Cassandra in significant roles.









The musical score, a crucial element of any Indian film, will be composed by Thaman, whose previous works have garnered immense praise. With his expertise, the soundtrack of ‘SDGM’ is expected to elevate the film's narrative and action sequences.

Although primarily a Hindi film, ‘SDGM’ will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. This strategic move ensures that the film reaches a broader audience, tapping into diverse markets across India and enhancing its Pan-India appeal.

Gopichand Malineni's recent directorial ventures, ’Krack’ and ‘Veerasimha Reddy,’ were massive blockbusters, setting the bar high for ‘SDGM.’ These successes have amplified expectations for this upcoming project. On the other hand, Sunny Deol's resurgence with the hit film ‘Gadar 2’ has further heightened anticipation for his collaboration with Malineni.

Despite facing rumours of budget constraints, the producers and directors have successfully navigated these challenges, reaffirming their commitment to delivering another hit. The collaboration between Malineni and Sunny Deol symbolises a fusion of talent and vision, promising a cinematic spectacle that will resonate with audiences.