Shavukaru Janaki Joins The Ensemble Cast Of Santosh Shoban's 'Anni Manchi Sakunamule' Movie

Tollywood's young actor Santosh Shoban is going high in his career with lined-up movies. He recently delivered a decent hit with the Sridevi Shoban Babu movie and now is ready to entertain his fans and movie buffs with the 'Anni Manchi Sakunamule' film. Being ace filmmaker Nandini Reddy's directorial, it has an ensemble cast. Off late, the makers also unveiled the first look poster of veteran actress Shavukaru Janaki from the movie and treated the netizens ahead of the teaser launch.



Even Santosh also shared the first look poster of Shavukaru Janaki and expressed his happiness to share the screen with this veteran actress… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 Witness #TheWorldOfAMS Teaser from Tomorrow. @santoshsoban #AnniManchiSakunamule".

Santosh is essaying the role of Rishi in this movie and he is seen comforting his grandmother Janaki in the pic by massaging her legs and termed her as his darling!

Yesterday, he also shared another cool pic with yesteryear's actress Vasuki and introduced her as his elder sister Pallavi. "చిన్నక్క aka పల్లవి... Witness #TheWorldOfAMS Teaser on March 4th #Vasuki #AnniManchiSakunamule". She is seen working on her laptop along with a baby in the scene.

Here comes Naresh and he is seen in a happy mood in the poster… He is essaying the role of Sudhakar in this family entertainer.

This is the first look poster of Rao Ramesh… He is essaying the role of lead actress Malavika Nair's uncle in this movie and they are seen sharing a light moment in the pic!

Gautami is introduced as Meenakshi from this poster…

Rajendra Prasad is introduced as 'Prasad' through this poster and he is seen sporting in a suit and busy reading the newspaper!

The teaser of this family entertainer will be launched tomorrow i.e on 4th March, 2023…

Anni Manchi Sakunamule movie is directed by Nandini Reddy and is produced by Swapna and Priyanka Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Mickey J Meyer is scoring tunes for this family entertainer.

Nandini Reddy came up with another interesting plot after Oh Baby movie and thus it has many expectations. Even Vennela Kishore is essaying a prominent role in the movie!