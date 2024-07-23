‘ShivamBhaje’ trailer promises edge of the seat thriller

Following the success of 'Hidimba', Ashwin Babu is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, 'Shivam Bhaje'. The buzz surrounding the film is already palpable, thanks to an intriguing teaser and the release of a mesmerizing first single. Directed by Apsar, 'Shivam Bhaje' is set to hit theaters on August 1, 2024.





With the release date fast approaching, the promotional campaign has gained significant momentum. The trailer was unveiled at AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad, kicking off with an intense scenario involving an unexpected threat to India from China. As the trailer unfolds, Ashwin Babu is seen in the role of a chemical engineer working at a pharmaceutical company, embarking on a mission to uncover the identity of a notorious villain on a deadly rampage. The trailer teases the villain’s motives and Ashwin’s connection to the unfolding drama, leaving audiences eager to see how it all unfolds on the big screen. The stirring score further elevates the trailer's impact.



Produced by Ganga Entertainments, 'Shivam Bhaje' promises a riveting storyline, impressive production values, and collaborations with top industry talents. The film stars Digangana Suryavanshi as the female lead, supported by a stellar cast including Hyper Aadi, Murali Sharma, Sai Dheena, Brahmaji, Tulasi, Devi Prasad, Ayyappa Sharma, Shakalaka Shankar, Kashi Vishwanath, Inaya Sultana, and many more. Vikas Badisa has composed the music, adding to the film's allure.

As anticipation builds, 'Shivam Bhaje' is poised to be a must-watch, showcasing Ashwin Babu in an intense and thrilling narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.