Siddharth turns emotional in ‘Chinna’ press meet

Actor Siddharth’s latest Tamil film, “Chithha,” released last week to glowing reviews from critics and movie lovers like. The film has emerged as a box office winner by collecting over Rs 11.50 crore in 5 days. Apart from playing the main lead, Siddharth has also bankrolled this intense family drama under his home banner, Etaki Entertainment.

The film’s Telugu version has been releasing in the name of “Chinna. ”At a press meet while promoting the film in Hyderabad, Siddharth turned teary-eyed as he revealed that none of the Telugu distributors were ready to buy his film even though the film was supposed to release simultaneously along with the Tamil version on September 28.

“Leading Tamil distribution house Red Giant Movies’ Udhayanidhi Stalin, top Kerala distribution house Sree Gokulam Cinemas and “KGF” production house Hombale Films watched my film and told me that they have never seen a film like “Chittha” and bought the distribution rights. But some Telugu distributors said, “who will come to watch Siddharth’s movies?,” the actor said, turning emotional. He went on to thank Asian Suniel Narang and Jahnavi for coming forward to release the movie in Telugu.

“I can’t make another good film than ‘Chinna.’ I have not come here to talk about ‘Bommarillu’ or ‘Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana’ or sing my songs. If you don’t like this movie, I will never come back here,” Siddharth concluded. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, “Chinna” also features Nimisha Sajayan, Baby Sahasra Sree and Anjali Nair in crucial roles.