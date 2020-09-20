Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam still on life support

New Delhi: Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who recently tested negative for COVID-19 but is still being treated at a Chennai hospital, "has started oral food intake and has been practicing physiotherapy," said his son, producer-director S P Charan, in a video message on Saturday. However, the 74-year-old singer is still on ventilator.

S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the virus. He had mild symptoms when he was taken to hospital but after his condition worsened, he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit or ICU and placed on life support.

Sharing details about his father's health, S P Charan said in a clip: "Appa continues to be stable. He continues to be on ventilator. All his other parameters are normal, there's no infection. His saturation levels are good, all of that looks fine.

There's still some improvement needed in his lungs, his breathing and his strength. He is doing physiotherapy; he is able to sit up."