Speculations around Prabhas Insta account missing

Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is all set to captivate the audience once again in his upcoming film, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” directed by the renowned Prashanth Neel and featuring Shruti Haasan as the film’s leading lady.

However, recent events have caused quite a confusion in the actor’s fan base. Prabhas’s official Instagram account suddenly vanished from the public eye. What’s intriguing is that, despite over 24 hours having passed, there has been no official update or explanation from anyone in Prabhas’ team regarding the unexpected disappearance.

This situation has sparked numerous speculations and discussions among fans and the public at large. Some suspect a possible hacking incident.

On the flip side, there’s a growing belief that the account might have been intentionally deactivated. Another theory suggests that it could be linked to the presence of a large number of fake followers. Adding to the intrigue, there’s a segment of Prabhas’s devoted fans who speculate that the account’s suspension might be the result of mass reporting by Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) fans. This is seen as a response to the anticipated box-office clash between “Salaar” and “Dunki.”

The internet is abuzz with these various speculations, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official statement from Prabhas or his team to address the confusion surrounding his Instagram account.