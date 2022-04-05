Sree Vishnu Unveils The Title Of His Next Movie ‘Alluri’

Tollywood's young hero Sree Vishnu is all known for his unique movies… He was last seen in action entertainer Arjuna Phalguna and entertained his fans with the complete village background story with a touch of drug smuggling. This movie bagged a decent status at the ticket windows and even Gali Sampath and Raja Raja Chora movies also impressed the audience. Off late, he announced his next movie and unveiled the title too. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja launched the 'Title Assault' of this movie and sent his best wishes to the whole team!



Sree Vishnu shared the announcement poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the announcement poster, he also wrote, "TITLE ASSAULT of My next as A Sincere Cop #𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗥𝗜 Witness The Greatest Police Story, Ever Told Directed by #PradeepVarma Produced by @BekkemVenugopal #Babita @luckymediaoff @rameemusic #RajThota".

Sree Vishnu looked in the dark sporting in police officer attire. Even the dark background and the title 'Alluri' raised the expectations on the movie. According to the sources, Sree Vishnu will be seen playing a ferocious cop role in this greatest police story ever told.

Alluri movie is being directed by Pradeep Varma and is bankrolled by Bekkem Venu Gopal and Bekkem Babita under the Lucky Media banner. Glam doll Kayadu Lohar is roped in as the lead actress while Harshavardhan Rameshwar is all set to tune the songs. Raj Thota is the cinematographer of this movie while Dharmendra Kakarala is the editor.

Along with this movie, Sree Vishnu will also be part of the Bhala Thandanana film. It is being directed by Chaitanya Dantuluri and is being produced by Rajani Korrapati under her home banner. Garuda Ram, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya Akkala, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Srinivasa Reddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Ravi Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Bhupal Raju, Richa Joshi are also part of this movie.