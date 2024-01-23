Srikanth wishes ‘Moodo Kannu’ team ahead of film’s release on Jan 26

Scheduled for release on the 26th of this month, the much-anticipated "Moodo Kannu" movie is set to enthrall audiences with its unique anthology format, exploring a real incident that unfolded in America. The film is a collaborative effort between Seven Stars Creations and Audience Pulse Entertainments, featuring a diverse lineup of four emerging directors: Surath Rambabu, K Acharya, Krishna Mohan, and Maavita Sai Surendrababu Veelani, each helming a distinct story within the anthology.

At the grand launch of the movie trailer, lead actor Srikanth commended the producers' confidence in the project, expressing his familiarity with them. He praised the trailer and extended his best wishes to the entire team, highlighting the novelty brought forth by the four directors.

Director-actor Veer Shankar Garu lauded director KV Rajmahi and the quartet of new directors, underscoring the real-life incidents that inspired their narratives. Grateful for the opportunity to be part of this cinematic venture, he exuded confidence in the movie's impending success.

Boasting a talented cast, including luminaries like Sai Kumar, Srinivas Reddy, and Kashi Vishwanath, "Moodo Kannu" promises to be a gripping suspenseful crime thriller with a fresh conceptual approach, poised to resonate with audiences across diverse demographics.

Producers KV Rajmahi and Sunita Rajendar expressed their gratitude towards the ensemble cast, inviting everyone to partake in this cinematic journey. Acknowledging the positive buzz generated by the teaser, they officially announced the global release of the film on January 26th, setting the stage for a cinematic experience unlike any other.