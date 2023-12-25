Sriya Reddy opens up about her role in ‘OG’

Actress Sriya Reddy has marked a remarkable return to Tollywood after 16 years with a notable role in Prabhas' recent blockbuster action drama, "Salaar." Her portrayal of Radha Rama in the Prashanth Neel directorial has garnered attention, and she is set to captivate audiences once again with her next venture – a powerful role in Pawan Kalyan's highly-anticipated gangster drama, "OG."





In a recent interview following the release of "Salaar," Shriya Reddy shared insights into her role in "OG" and her experience working alongside Pawan Kalyan. She expressed her astonishment at the immense craze and stardom surrounding Pawan Kalyan, acknowledging that she had never witnessed such fervor for any actor before. Shriya described Pawan Kalyan as a soft-spoken person with a generous heart, expressing her happiness at the opportunity to share the screen with him.





Speaking about her character in "OG," Shriya assured that her role will not have any negative shades. She praised director Sujeeth for crafting a wonderful story and eagerly anticipated watching the film's first-day first show with the fans. Shriya Reddy, last seen in the Telugu film industry in Sharwanand's 2006 film "Amma Cheppindi," is set to make a strong impact with her comeback, creating anticipation for her role in "OG" alongside Pawan Kalyan.

