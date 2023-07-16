After the super hits 'Thaamirabharani' and 'Poojai', actor Vishal and director Hari have reunited for a new film produced by Stonebench Films and Zee Studios South. Invenio Origin's Alankar Pandian has co-produced the film.

The shooting of the yet-to-be-titled film began. The film will be shot in Chennai, southern parts of Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. This is Vishal's 34th film.

Stonebench Films and Zee Studios South are jointly producing the yet-to-be-titled film on a huge budget, by joining hands with Invenio Origin's Alankar Pandian.

Director Hari, who is an expert at making engaging racy films, and actor Vishal, who is known for his action-packed performances, have joined forces after their successful previous outings, 'Poojai' and 'Thaamirabharani', and the new film will have leading actors and technicians on board.

Speaking about the film, Producer Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stonebench Films said, "The combination of Vishal and Hari is an exciting one for us as producers, and I'm sure that the film will satisfy all sections of the audiences."

Cinematography for the movie is by M. Sukumar, editing by T.S. Jay, art direction by Kali. Premkumar, stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan, and lyrics by Viveka.

More information about the film, which has an interesting plot and exciting screenplay, will be revealed by the team shortly as the shoot will steadily progress from today.