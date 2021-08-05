Sundeep Kishan inks a deal with Sony LIV

Talented actor Sundeep Kishan whose recent outing 'A1 Express' will be next seen in an upcoming film titled 'Gully Rowdy' and Sundeep also produced another film 'Vivaha Bhojanambu' starring comedian Satya.

According to the latest update, the film got sold to Sony Liv and the film will be released this month. The trailer of the film will get launched today at 5 PM and the makers will also announce the release date.

Directed by debutant KS Sinish, Anandi Arts, Soldiers Factory, and Venkatadri Talkies banners are jointly bankrolling it. The film is inspired by real incidents.

After Madhura Sreedhar Reddy joined Sony LIV, this is the first Telugu film acquisition that has been done by him. The film will soon have a grand release on the streaming platform. The complete details will be out soon.