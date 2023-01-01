Surender Reddy And Akhil Akkineni’s Agent Making Video Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Akhil Akkineni is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with the 'Agent' movie. For this movie, he completely transformed his body to own that rugged and toned appeal. Even the earlier released first look posters also revealed the same and raised expectations. On the occasion of the New year, the makers dropped the making video and made us witness a glimpse of a high-end action sequence.



Along with sharing the making video, he also wrote, "Team #Agent Wishes you a Happy New Year. Here's an Action Packed Glimpse to kickstart the year with a Bang - https://youtu.be/ehYnNwuAbN0 In theatres SUMMER 2023".

The video showcased a small glimpse of Akhil's high-end action sequence. Director Surender Reddy is all focused on helming the shot perfectly.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it's just amazing and Akhil is seen in terrific appeal holding the best side of him. He will be introduced by Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie. He describes him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.