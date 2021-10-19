Tamannaah hikes her remuneration!

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the senior heroines in the Telugu film industry. The actress made her debut with the film Sri and then shot to fame with the movie Happy Days. Interestingly, the actress hiked her remuneration and is not compromising about it.

Tamannaah is reportedly going to charge a huge remuneration when compared to her contemporaries. For all the senior star heroes, there is no one available except Tamannaah. The actress did not sign any new films in other languages and she wants to take this as an advantage.

The buzz is that Tamannaah is going to take a big pay check for her next two biggies. F3 and Bhola Shankar are her next two biggies in Telugu. Tamannah is also focusing on OTT projects. She is balancing her career with different projects. More details will be out soon.