Team 'Sye Raa' for Akhil's next film

Akhil Akkineni is currently busy working on an exciting film Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor will next work on an exciting film, under the direction of Surender Reddy. Anil Sunkara is producing the film under the AK Entertainments banner.

We have come to know that the project is a spy thriller. Akhil will play the role of an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer. A lot of VFX work will need for the film. Surender Reddy is currently busy setting up the team for the movie.

The buzz is that the team members who worked on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy would be coming on board for the film. Almost, 40 crores budget is going into the making of the film. The details of the cast and crew will come out soon.