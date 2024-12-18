‘Thandel’ new song to be out in divine ghats of Kashi

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi, is creating a buzz ahead of its release. Following the success of the teaser and the chart-topping first single, Bujji Thalli, which has amassed over 30 million views, the makers have now announced an exciting update. The second single, titled Shiva Shakti, will be released on December 22nd.

To make the song launch even more special, the team has chosen Kashi, the temple town, as the venue for the release. The track is expected to blend spiritual energy with an electrifying musical vibe, celebrating the cultural essence of Srikakulam and the ancient Sri Mukhalingam Shiva temple.

The song’s poster has already piqued interest, showcasing Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in powerful poses that evoke Shiva and Shakti, set against a vibrant Jathara backdrop. The dynamic visual and their intense expressions promise to elevate the song’s spiritual and emotional significance.

Composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Shiva Shakti is one of the most anticipated tracks from Thandel. The song is choreographed by Sekhar Master, known for his exceptional work in Indian cinema.

Produced by Bunny Vas under the Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel is set to hit the theaters on February 7th, marking Naga Chaitanya’s highest-budget film to date. Fans are eagerly awaiting this grand project.