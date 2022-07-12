Thank You Trailer: A Glimpse Of Naga Chaitanya And A Look Back To His Successful Journey

Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya and the talented filmmaker Vikram K Kumar are all set to showcase the life story of the successful businessman Abhi with the Thank You movie. Being the gratitude themed movie, it has many expectations on it. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer and created noise on social media…

Chaitanya also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, Chaitanya also wrote, "Here it is! Presenting #ThankYouTrailer https://youtu.be/jXbcItQH0l #ThankYouOnJuly22nd @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @pcsreeram @RaashiiKhanna @BvsRavi #MalvikaNair @avika_n_joy @SaiSushanthR @SVC_official @adityamusic".

Going with the trailer, in the starting itself the makers showcased Naga Chaitanya aka Abhi as a successful man in his life but his life is not a bed of roses. Abhi's first dialogue, "Manam Ekada Modalaiyyamo marchipote manam cherina gamyaniki viluva undadu" itself showcases that the movie will make us witness glimpses of his life right from his childhood to the present life. He hailed from the small village Narayanapuram and from there he turned into a successful and selfish businessman. It started off by making us witness his high school love story with Malavika Nair. Then enters Avika Gor and thereafter he romances with Raashi Khanna. He believes in setting off his love freely instead of holding it! Abhi as a hockey player, as an angry college student and a successful businessman along with his love tales, made the trailer interesting. Avika ties him a Rakhi and holds him with a sibling bond. In the starting itself Abhi is seen doling out that he loves snow and giant wheel and at the end, he achieves his goal and flies high in his career hailing from a small village. Thus, he thanks each and every one who helped him to reach heights showcasing his gratitude.

As the producer Dil Raju termed it as a 'Gratitude' themed movie, the new trailer release posters showcased Naga Chaitanya in all smiles with the backdrop of his school, teenage and college days pics! He is seen riding a boat. Playing hockey along with romancing with Raashii Khanna and looked great. This movie will now hit the screens on 22nd July, 2022!

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.

It is all known that Tollywood's young actress Kriti worked with Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju movie and it also had Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan in the prominent roles. Well, Kriti also expressed her happiness teaming up with Naga Chaitanya… "We will be starting the shoot next month probably. I'm extremely excited to work with him because now that we have already worked together and I know how chill it is to work with him, I'm definitely looking forward to it. Plus, people have also seemed to like our pair quite a bit...I think we should give the people another nice film".

She also added, "A lot of people said that wait for a bit, you will lose calm being in the industry but I have seen Chaitanya, who has been in the industry since a very long time and he is really very soft, pure, honest and kind, and that inspires me. I didn't expect but it was very refreshing. In one of our first conversations I think when we met at the pooja for the first time, he spoke about social media and how it doesn't really affect him and tries to take it in a positive way."

She also spoke about Nagarjuna and said, "I thought I will be very nervous or intimidated by him because he is The King Nagarjuna but the first time I met him it was like I'm meeting him after a long time. That's how he started the conversation and he has this elegant, calm attitude. He is the best person I have ever met".