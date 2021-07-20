Tharun Bhascker's next not with Venkatesh?

After 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi', Tharun Bhascker hasn't directed another film yet. But on the other hand, Victory Venkatesh has been trying to do a movie with this young director. It seems like it will be a sports drama but the movie will take forever to hit the floors.



Recently, while talking about the film, Venky has revealed the reason behind the delay in the project.



"The sports drama didn't work out. So, Tharun Bhascker is preparing another script. If everything goes well, the project will go on the floors soon," said Venky.



He also revealed that he has been waiting to do a movie under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas for a long time.



Meanwhile, producer Suresh Babu is planning to produce a film in the combination of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam. More details are awaited.