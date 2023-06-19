Thaun Bhascker’s unique way to promote ‘Keedaa Cola’

Talented director, screenwriter, and artist Tharun Bhascker earned a good following among youth with his films “Pelli Choopulu” and “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.” His next film is “Keedaa Cola.” Recently it was announced that the movie’s teaser will be out on June 29.



Now the director took to his Twitter handle and announced that the character posters of the film would be unveiled starting tomorrow. Brahmanandam is playing a key role in this crime comedy flick. The details about the other artists will be known soon.

There are rumors that Siddharth is playing one of the leads, but nothing is confirmed yet. K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma are producing this movie under the VG Sainma banner. The release date is yet to be announced.

Brace yourself! Be ready with your thumbs for double taps and shares as we reveal our very own lovable misfits of Keedaa Cola, one after the other & the countdown starts tomorrow.

Keedaa Cola teaser coming to you on 29 June 2023. Until then, #SwaasaMeedhaDhyaasa #keedaacola pic.twitter.com/Ry60b9HTCO — Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam (@TharunBhasckerD) June 18, 2023



