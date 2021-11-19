The Fourth Single ‘Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda’ From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Is Out…

As the release date is nearing, the makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. They are continuously creating noise on social media releasing awesome singles from the movie. We have already witnessed the first three singles and now it's time to get awed with the fourth single "Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda…". The makers shared the lyrical video of this song on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Allu Arjun…



Make way for the MASS SWAG of Icon Staar @alluarjun with some noise #EyyBiddaIdhiNaaAdda Song Out Now! https://youtu.be/pHHig1XBML0 #PushpaFourthSingle #PushpaTheRise #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17".

Going with the song, it is a complete mass number and showcased our dear Allu Arjun in a mass avatar and introduced his character from the movie. His amazing dance moves and complete de-glamour appeal made the video worth watching! With this song release, the expectations on this movie reached a notch higher and made the audience eagerly await for the release of this song.

The most awaited movie Pushpa is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Pushpa movie will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling subject in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. Well, the Pushpa movie is being made in two parts and the first part is titled as 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela. Even the earlier released title song, "Daakkoo Daakko Meka…" and Rashmika Mandanna's "Srivalli…" song raised the expectations on this movie. Well, Anasuya Bharadwaj is essaying the role of Dakshayini in this movie while Sunil will portray the role of Mangalam Srinu. On the other hand, Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is roped in as a cameo for the 5th special song in this movie. Allu Arjun is finally, all set to introduce himself as 'Pushpa Raj' in this action thriller movie.

The first part of the Pushpa movie will be released a few days ahead of the Christmas festival i.e on 17th December, 2021. So, guys be ready to enjoy watching the Pushpa movie in the theatres!