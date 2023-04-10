The Glimpse Of Prabhas And Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ Episode-2 ‘Assembling The Raiders’ Is All Amazing

It is all known that Pan-Indian star Prabhas teamed up with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin for a unique sci-fi subject. This movie has an ensemble cast of Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. As the movie is all set to release for the next Pongal festival, the makers have fastened their shooting process and begun their second episode 'Assembling The Raiders'. Off late, the makers dropped a glimpse of episode two and surprised all the netizens and movie buffs.



Along with sharing a glimpse of episode two, they also wrote, "Who are the raiders? '𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐄𝐩 𝟐: 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬' #ProjectK @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @musicsanthosh @vyjayanthimovies".

The glimpse is all amazing and showcased the hard work of the Project K team… Right from the sketches to the final touches, it showcased how the team worked for 'Raiders' outfits… They are all amazing and the final output just made us go jaw-dropped!

The first part showcased the re-invention of the wheel and made us go stunned with the vision of the Project K team…

The earlier released poster is just out of the box showcasing a giant hand and three shooters aiming it! The war backdrop with devastation appeal made it worth watching! The movie will hit the theatres on 12th January, 2024! This means within 2 years, Prabhas is going to treat his fans with 3 big releases!

Well, speaking about this movie it is tentatively titled as 'Project K' and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent roles. According to the sources, even Disha Patani might also essay an important role. As it is being made with a lavish budget, it is termed as the most expensive Indian film ever made in the Indian film industry. Music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is being handled by Dani Sanchez Lopez.