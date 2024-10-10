'The Great Pre Wedding Show' launched traditionally by Rana Daggubati

Versatile actor Thiruveer, known for his captivating performances in diverse roles, is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama film "The Great Pre Wedding Show."The film, produced by By 7P.M. Productions and Puppet Show Productions, officially launched today in Hyderabad with a grand ceremony. Director Rahul Srinivas, known for his fresh perspective, helms the project, which features the talented Tina Shravya (of "Committee Kurrollu" fame) as the leading lady. The muhurtam shot was graced by renowned actor Rana Daggubati, who gave the ceremonial clap, while Sandeep Agaram commenced the shoot by switching on the camera.

Producers Sandeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy expressed their gratitude to Rana Daggubati and other industry personalities who graced the event. They emphasized the comedic and dramatic elements of the film, highlighting Director Srinivas' unique and innovative approach. The producers announced that regular shooting will commence on November 7th. this occasion, producers Sandeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy said, "I would like to express my sincere thanks to Rana Garu, other film personalities and celebrities who came here to support our film 'The Great Pre-Wedding Show'." We are making a movie in comedy drama genre. Director Rahul Srinivas is making the film with a new point. We are starting regular shooting from November 7.