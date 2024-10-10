Live
- Sports Ministry invites comments on Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024
- Ratan Tata's legacy was giving back to society: Ex-director of Tata Medical Center
- Delhi HC junks plea against demolition of Shiv Mandir
- Cambodian PM urges to maintain multilateral trading system in speech at ASEAN Summits
- 1st Test: Brook, Root's record-breaking stand puts England in sight of big win over Pakistan
- Viswam is A Perfect Blend of Action and Emotion: Venu Donepudi
- Telangana Celebrates Bathukamma with Grandeur; Festivities Light Up Hyderabad's Tank Bund
- Latvia to ban cellphones in elementary schools
- MP: Bilkhiriya Kalan residents reap benefits of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme
- MP govt preparing training guide for growth of school children
Just In
'The Great Pre Wedding Show' launched traditionally by Rana Daggubati
Versatile actor Thiruveer, known for his captivating performances in diverse roles, is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama film "The Great Pre Wedding Show."
Versatile actor Thiruveer, known for his captivating performances in diverse roles, is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama film "The Great Pre Wedding Show."The film, produced by By 7P.M. Productions and Puppet Show Productions, officially launched today in Hyderabad with a grand ceremony. Director Rahul Srinivas, known for his fresh perspective, helms the project, which features the talented Tina Shravya (of "Committee Kurrollu" fame) as the leading lady. The muhurtam shot was graced by renowned actor Rana Daggubati, who gave the ceremonial clap, while Sandeep Agaram commenced the shoot by switching on the camera.
Producers Sandeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy expressed their gratitude to Rana Daggubati and other industry personalities who graced the event. They emphasized the comedic and dramatic elements of the film, highlighting Director Srinivas' unique and innovative approach. The producers announced that regular shooting will commence on November 7th. this occasion, producers Sandeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy said, "I would like to express my sincere thanks to Rana Garu, other film personalities and celebrities who came here to support our film 'The Great Pre-Wedding Show'." We are making a movie in comedy drama genre. Director Rahul Srinivas is making the film with a new point. We are starting regular shooting from November 7.