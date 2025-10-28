‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ promises a fun ride; trailer launch draws major directors

Versatile actor Thiruveer and Teena Sravya are set to charm audiences with their upcoming romantic entertainer The Great Pre-Wedding Show, directed by Rahul Srinivas. Jointly produced by Sandeep Agaram and Ashmitha Reddy under the By 7PM and Puppet Show Productions banners, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on November 7.

The trailer was unveiled at a glittering launch event attended by several well-known directors including Karuna Kumar, Yadhu Vamsi, Aditya Hassan, Ram Abbaraju, Sunny Sanjay, Dushyant, and Uday Gurrala. The teaser and glimpses had already created buzz, and the trailer reinforced expectations for a feel-good entertainer.

Director Karuna Kumar praised Thiruveer’s commitment, recalling his dedication during Palasa’s shoot, while Ram Abbaraju called the film a “situational comedy with strong emotions.” Rupak Ronaldson described it as “a sweet, simple, and sensible fun ride” that families would enjoy.

Thiruveer expressed gratitude to his colleagues, saying, “The shoot felt like a family tour. The film will entertain and connect with everyone.” Actress Teena Sravya shared similar excitement, thanking the audience for the positive response to the trailer.

With cinematography by Som Sekhar and music by Suresh Bobbili, The Great Pre-Wedding Show promises laughter, love, and lighthearted entertainment — a perfect watch when it hits theatres on November 7.