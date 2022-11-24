The Makers Of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Drop An Exciting Update

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is all lined-up with 3-4 interesting movies. His 28th movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi who already proved his mettle in handling the periodic movies. Now, he is all set to showcase the power star as 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and the shooting of this movie is going on at a brisk pace. Off late, the makers dropped an interesting update regarding the movie and stated that the shooting is taking place at Ramoji Film City and the main cast is participating in it along with 900 artists!

PR BA Raju's team dropped an update on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Pawan Kalyan… Take a look!

Along with sharing the note, they also wrote, "#HariharaVeeraMallu shoot is progressing at a brisk pace in an enormous set erected at Ramoji Film city as per schedule. @PawanKalyan garu along with a nine hundred cast and crew participating with all their might. @DirKrish @mmkeeravaani @AMRathnamOfl @venupro @ADayakarRao2".



Even the makers dropped the same update on their 'Mega Surya Production' official page…

Along with sharing a couple of pics from the sets, they also wrote, "Any work of quality cinema with historic significance that stands the test of time, demands meticulous detailing, research and immense effort of hundreds of cast and crew. The shoot of #HariharaVeeraMallu is progressing at a brisk pace in an enormous set erected at Ramoji Film city as per schedule since October last week with sri @PawanKalyan garu along with a nine hundred cast and crew participating with all their might. We are extremely confident that #HHVM will be a milestone movie and sure will be celebrated by one and all around the globe. We require all your love and constant support going forward."

The earlier released birthday special poster showcased Pawan Kalyan in a terrific avatar and he is seen riding a chariot and dressed up in a complete black dress holding royal appeal.

Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also part of Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. For this movie, rock star Devi Sri Prasad is roped in to take care of the music department while Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.