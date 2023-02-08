The Mystery Behind Kalyan Ram's Hand Tattoo

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is a popular South Indian actor who is known for his impressive performances in movies like Bimbisara and Amigos. Recently, Kalyan Ram who is known for keeping his personal life private, shared an interesting story about his wife Swati during a promotional event for his upcoming film Amigos. He revealed the reason behind getting her name tattooed on his hand.

Kalyan Ram fell seriously ill between 2007-08, during which his health deteriorated. Usually, during such times, the husband is taken care of by hired nurses, but Swati did not want that for her husband. She took care of everything herself, showing her love and care for Kalyan Ram. He said that Swati knows everything about him and takes care of him like a mother would take care of her child. He stated that he doesn't exist without her and that her love and care helped him regain his health.

Kalyan Ram Family Photo:





On their tenth wedding anniversary, Kalyan Ram asked Swati what she wanted as a gift. She replied that she had everything she needed, with him and their children by her side. This touched Kalyan Ram's heart, and he decided to get her name tattooed on his hand as a symbol of his love for her. Kalyan Ram revealed that he was afraid of needles, but his love for Swati overcame that fear. His comments on the matter have gone viral on social media.

