The Romantic And Breezy 'Leharaayi' Song From Akhil's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Is Out!

It is all known that the promo of Akhil Akkineni's "Leharaayi…" song created noise on social media showcasing a glimpse of beautiful and romantic chemistry between the lead pair. Off late, the makers released the complete lyrical video of this song and raised the expectations on this movie. The cool couple Akhil and Pooja Hegde made us go aww with their awesome chemistry.



Akhil Akkineni shared the lyrical video of the "Leharaayi…" song on his Twitter page and treated his fans… Take a look!

This Sid Sriram's magical song is a complete romantic and breezy single! The video showcased all the beautiful moments of the lead pair Akhil and Pooja. They looked awesome in this song and made us go aww with their wonderful chemistry. Be it their lovely romantic sequences or the BTS pics from the sets, they all made the video worth watching. Singer Sid Sriram once again created magic and made the song instantly top the music charts. Sreemani romantic lyrics and Gopi Sundar's composition took the song to the level.

Most Eligible Bachelor is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar who is making his comeback to the silver screen after 7 years of a long break. This movie has Pooja Hegde as the lead actress and has Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer in other important roles. Esha Rebba is also essaying a prominent character in this most-awaited movie. Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayee is also making her acting debut with this movie.

Allu Aravind is bankrolling this movie under his home banner GA2 Pictures. This movie will hit the screens on 8th October 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival.