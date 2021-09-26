These film-makers need a comeback

Hits and flops are common in film industry. When an actor or film-maker is in hits, the expectations on their next will increase. But now, the film-makers who were in flops also raising expectations to make it as a comeback film.

One Friday can change the fate of any individual in this field. Recently, Puri Jagannadh who suffered with continuous flops, made his comeback with Ram starrer "Ismart Shankar" and received a huge blockbuster. In the same manner, many directors from Tollywood are coming up with interesting project to give a strong comeback. Let's have a look on them.

Krishna Vamsi – Ranga Marthanda



Krishna Vamsi, who is care of address for family entertainers and thrillers is getting failed in recent times to show his mark. He is trying to give a comeback with a remake titled "Ranga Marthanda."

Meher Ramesh – Bhola Shankar

Meher Ramesh gives us visual treat with his films. But, due to various reasons, his movies didn't worked out at box-office. Audience are expecting a bounce back from him with Chiranjeevi starrer "Bhola Shankar."

Srinu Vaitla – Dhee 2

Srinu Vaitla, once gave a industry hit to super star Mahesh Babu with "Dookudu" is out of form with his recent films. His recent outing Ravi Teja starring "Amar Akbar Antony" also remained as a disaster at box-office. Hope, the entertaining director come back to form with the sequel of his super hit film "Dhee."

Teja –Abhiram Daggubati Debut Movie

Teja is a director who made decent films with youngsters and had blockbusters. He suffered to get a hit and with "Nene Raju Nene Mantri" he gave a comeback but again made a flop titled "Sita." He is now working on Abhiram daggubati debut movie to give a strong comeback again.

Boyapati – Akhanda

The care of address to mass entertainers Boyapati Srinu disappointed fans with "Vinaya Vidheya Rama" and now he has paired up with Balakrishna titlrd "Akhanda." This film will be the third collaboration of the duo after "Simha" and "Legend". The mass audience are wishing a strong comeback from Boyapati with Balakrishna.

Bommarillu Bhaskar- Most Eligible Bachelor

Bommarillu Bhaskar is a director who made his first film name as his first name. That is the impact he created with his films "Bommarillu" and "Parugu". Though, his third outing "Orange" remained as a disaster, it has a huge fan-base. He directed "Ongole Gitta" with Ram which was a huge disaster in both their careers. Now he is coming with "Most eligible Bachelors" starringt Akhil and expectations on the film were high.