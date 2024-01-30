‘They Call Him OG’ locks release date

The much-anticipated film, "They Call Him OG" (simply OG), featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, directed by Sujeeth, has once again grabbed attention after a prolonged hiatus. Currently in the final stages of production, the remaining portions are slated to be completed once Pawan Kalyan fulfills his commitments related to the AP elections.

Surprisingly, the film has made headlines again with the announcement of its release date. Scheduled to hit cinemas on September 27, 2024, an official announcement is expected shortly. What adds an interesting twist is that OG is set to release on the same date as Pawan Kalyan’s industry hit movie, "Attarintiki Daredi."

Starring Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead and backed by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment, OG boasts a stellar cast including Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, among others. Thaman, known for his musical brilliance, is the composer for this colossal project. As the release date draws near, fans eagerly anticipate the cinematic spectacle that OG promises to be, with a powerhouse cast and crew contributing to its grandeur.