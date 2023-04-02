  • Menu
Tollwood recent sensation 'Balagam' bags two international awards
Tollywood recent blockbuster “Balagam,” starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles, is still doing well at the box office even after its digital debut. The latest info is that the Venu Yeldandi directorial won two international awards.

The film's lead actor Priyadarshi took to his social profiles and announced that the film won two awards at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards (LACA) in Best Feature Film Cinematography and Best Feature Film categories.

The entire team is quite happy with the awards.

"Balagam" also stars Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, Racha Ravi, and others in important roles. The content-driven film is produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, with Bheems Ceciroleo composing the soundtracks.

