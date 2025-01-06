Tollywood’s Top 10 Movies to Watch in 2025: From Action to Fantasy

The Telugu film industry, popularly known as Tollywood, is set to captivate audiences in 2025 with an array of highly anticipated releases. Following a successful 2024 that saw blockbusters like Pushpa 2 and Kalki, this year promises a lineup of diverse genres, big-budget productions, and pan-India releases. Here’s a look at the top 10 Telugu films generating buzz in 2025.

Game Changer

Tollywood kicks off 2025 with Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar. Scheduled for release on January 10, coinciding with Sankranti, this film marks a crucial moment for both Shankar and Ram Charan. Produced by Dil Raju with a budget exceeding Rs 300 crores, Game Changer is expected to make a significant impact at the box office.

Double Delight from Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to entertain fans with two major releases this year: Daku Maharaj and Akhanda 2. Directed by Bobby, Daku Maharaj arrives on January 12. Meanwhile, Akhanda 2, helmed by Boyapati Srinu, aims to surpass the success of its predecessor, with Balakrishna making his pan-India debut through this film.

Pawan Kalyan’s Action-Packed Year

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has two significant projects lined up. Hari Hara Veeramallu, a period action film, is slated for release on March 28 after years in production. Additionally, OG, a gangster drama directed by Sujeeth, is among the most anticipated pan-India releases this year, with fans eagerly awaiting its announcement.

The Raja Saab

Prabhas ventures into the horror-comedy genre with The Raja Saab, set for release on April 10. Directed by Maruthi, this film is expected to showcase a vintage Prabhas, appealing to fans across the country.

VD12

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming high-voltage action film, tentatively titled VD12, is directed by Gautham Tinnanuri. Following recent setbacks, this film is crucial for Deverakonda’s career, and fans are eagerly awaiting further updates.

Ghati

Anushka Shetty takes on a gritty role in Ghati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The intense teaser, featuring Anushka in a striking avatar, has heightened curiosity about this unique project.

Vishwambhara

Megastar Chiranjeevi returns to the socio-fantasy genre with Vishwambhara, directed by Bimbisara fame Vashishta. The film, which marks Chiranjeevi’s return to this genre after many years, has completed shooting and awaits a release date.

Thandel

Naga Chaitanya stars as a fisherman from Srikakulam in Thandel, a film based on true events. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie, co-starring Sai Pallavi, is scheduled for release on February 7.

Kubera

Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, brings together Tamil star Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film’s storyline, hinted to revolve around money, has created significant buzz, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

Mirai

After the success of Hanuman, Teja Sajja stars in Mirai, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film, featuring ancient texts and warriors, is set to release on April 18, with its teaser already creating excitement.

Other Noteworthy Releases

Films like Goodachari 2, Hit 3, and The Paradise, starring Adivi Sesh and Nani, are also generating interest. Additionally, NTR’s Bollywood debut in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan adds to the excitement of the year.