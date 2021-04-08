Vakeel Saab: Early shows to take buzz to next level

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan teamed up with director Sriram Venu for the exciting film Vakeel Saab. Dil Raju is the film's producer. Titled Vakeel Saab, the film is the official remake of the Bollywood super hit film Pink. Ananya Nagalla, Anjali and Nivetha Thomas are also a part of the film. The makers are extremely happy with the promotions happening around the film now. The fans are also excited to witness the special shows of the film.

The film unit tried for permission to organize five shows a day but there is no clarity on the same. The movie unit is working on making the film a memorable one for the fans. As per the latest buzz, a couple of 4 AM special shows are confirmed, in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad. Already, the fans started buying the tickets for the show.

In other areas as well, the early benefit shows will help the film unit take the buzz to the next level. Stay tuned to us for the review of the film.