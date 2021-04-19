'Vakeel Saab' latest box office collections report

Tollywood: Power star Pawan Kalyan recently marked his come back with 'Vakeel Saab' movie. Touted to be the Telugu remake of the Bollywood blockbuster movie Pink. Venu Sriram wielded the megaphone for this project.

The expectations have been sky-high on this movie which finally hit the theatres on April 9 2021 and received huge openings in terms of collections at the box office. Despite getting a great start, the film failed to keep up the same energy and the collections fell flat in the second week. The collections failed to take a surge even during the weekend. As the second wave of Corona is also going on strongly, the people also started to avoid going to the theatres. This also showed an impact on 'Vakeel Saab' collections.

The situation is even worse in the United States. The movie is nowhere near the break even point which is 1.5 million USD. The film barely touched the 1 million USD mark as the overall collections is still standing at 728 K USD so far. The outcome of the movie sure came out as a shocker not only for Pawan Kalyan but also for the fans and distributors.