Varun Tej b’day celebrations: Massive 126 ft cut-out installed in Suryapet

Celebrations are in full swing as fans commemorate the birthday of Telugu actor Mega Prince Varun Tej. The occasion has been marked by various festivities, with one notable highlight in Suryapet, Telangana—a colossal 126-feet cut-out featuring Varun Tej's look from his upcoming film "Operation Valentine" has been erected. This impressive display has captured the attention of movie enthusiasts, earning admiration as a remarkable gift from the actor's devoted fan base.



Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, Varun Tej is also actively engaged in his professional commitments. The actor has two projects in the pipeline, generating anticipation among his fans. "Operation Valentine," scheduled for release on February 16, 2024, has heightened expectations. Meanwhile, "Matka," another project featuring Varun Tej, is still in the production phase, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates on this venture.