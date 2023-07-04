Varun Tej’s ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ glimpse promises a high-octane action entertainer

Mega Prince Varun Tej is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming project, “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” helmed by director Praveen Sattaru. The makers have released an interesting update about the movie. They have unveiled an intense glimpse that showcases Varun Tej as Arjun Varma and his role in ESSAY (Elite Security Services Agency). The glimpse reveals his duties and strengths and ends with the line Pre-Teaser Coming Soon. We will have to wait for further announcements from the makers.



“Agent” fame Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady in this action drama, which recently finished shooting. The film features several notable actors as key cast and crew members, with Mickey J Meyer composing the music. Produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner, the movie is scheduled to release in theaters worldwide on August 25, 2023.